2,550 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Acquired by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $192.34 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $150.37 and a one year high of $236.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.42.

In related news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total value of $262,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $140,170.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,381 shares of company stock worth $985,986. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

