2,500 Shares in Magna International Inc. (MGA) Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 84.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 497,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,132,000 after buying an additional 227,635 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,020,000 after acquiring an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Magna International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 178,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 279.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magna International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

MGA opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.88 and a 1 year high of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.76%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “2,500 Shares in Magna International Inc. (MGA) Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/2500-shares-in-magna-international-inc-mga-purchased-by-legacy-advisors-llc.html.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.