23,400 Shares in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (USX) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,518,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,757,000 after acquiring an additional 398,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $16,540,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,115,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 341,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 546.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 628,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 546.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 743,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 628,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $469.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Eric Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

