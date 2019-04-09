$216.81 Million in Sales Expected for Blucora Inc (BCOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) will report sales of $216.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blucora’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.60 million and the lowest is $216.02 million. Blucora posted sales of $205.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year sales of $590.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.20 million to $591.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $635.58 million, with estimates ranging from $634.35 million to $636.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Blucora had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Blucora in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Blucora news, CEO Todd C. Mackay sold 7,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $242,499.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd C. Mackay sold 9,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $295,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Blucora by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Blucora by 18.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 103,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blucora in the third quarter worth $418,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Blucora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.10. 180,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,841. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56. Blucora has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $41.35.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

