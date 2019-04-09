1,919,640 Shares in Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,919,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,448,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 115,239.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,766,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $176,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $176,182,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $114,567,000.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.43 per share, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “1,919,640 Shares in Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Acquired by Norges Bank” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/1919640-shares-in-elanco-animal-health-elan-acquired-by-norges-bank.html.

About Elanco Animal Health

There is no company description available for Elanco Animal Health Inc

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.