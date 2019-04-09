1,834,980 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,834,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,288,000. Norges Bank owned 0.85% of Gaming and Leisure Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $39.30.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.49 per share, with a total value of $36,490.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,415. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 41,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $1,619,349.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

