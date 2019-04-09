17,600 Shares in Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) Acquired by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Virtu Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of -0.73.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 127,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $3,343,685.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,092.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/17600-shares-in-virtu-financial-inc-virt-acquired-by-tibra-equities-europe-ltd.html.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.