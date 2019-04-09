$17.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report sales of $17.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.03 billion and the lowest is $17.52 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $17.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $72.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.92 billion to $72.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $74.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.97 billion to $75.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.13.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,765,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,825. The stock has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $117.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Edwardsville acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $662,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 31,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

