$158.86 Million in Sales Expected for South State Corp (SSB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will report $158.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.90 million. South State posted sales of $172.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $654.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.41 million to $659.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $682.75 million, with estimates ranging from $673.05 million to $690.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. South State had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a report on Monday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of South State in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. South State has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CEO Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $662,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,339 shares of company stock worth $978,540. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in South State during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in South State during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in South State by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.