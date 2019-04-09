1,518 Shares in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,062,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in AFLAC by 2,138.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,815,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,273 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in AFLAC by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,914,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,647,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,905 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,408,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other news, insider Masatoshi Koide sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,443,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,232.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 89,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,557 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

