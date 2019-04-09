1,116 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Acquired by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $103.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

