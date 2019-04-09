10,796 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $47.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

