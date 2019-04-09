$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coherent, Inc. (COHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to report earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings. Coherent posted earnings of $3.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $383.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.65 million. Coherent had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (down previously from $212.00) on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Coherent by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Coherent by 314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent stock traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $90.10 and a fifty-two week high of $192.37.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

