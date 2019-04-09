$1.40 EPS Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Westlake Chemical posted earnings of $2.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Nomura lowered Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

In other news, Director H John Riley, Jr. sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $232,623.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,827.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,269,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,970,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,269,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,970,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,081,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,977,000 after purchasing an additional 147,877 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,018,000 after purchasing an additional 308,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.21. 16,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $124.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.80%.

Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

