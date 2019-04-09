$0.99 EPS Expected for Cabot Corp (CBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Cabot posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.50 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.33%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cabot by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $44.53. 260,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,981. Cabot has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

