$0.77 EPS Expected for Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) to announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.83. Ally Financial posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Michael F. Steib purchased 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,344.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $61,616.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 112,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,489.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $109,098,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 11,723,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,141 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,311,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,861 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2,129.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,394,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 10,864,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,956 shares during the period.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

