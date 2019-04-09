-$0.76 EPS Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.62). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($3.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.13).

DCPH has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.11.

In related news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 152,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $3,968,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

DCPH stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 13.24. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $929.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 3.19.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

