$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comstock Resources Inc (CRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Comstock Resources reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 30.47% and a negative net margin of 7.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Comstock Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRK stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

