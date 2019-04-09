-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alkermes Plc (ALKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Alkermes posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.39. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price target on Alkermes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 39,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,176. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -522.00 and a beta of 1.83. Alkermes has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $51.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $33,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,681,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 766,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,775,141.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,000 shares of company stock worth $5,251,200. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 767.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 47,966 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after acquiring an additional 43,862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 722.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,626,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.