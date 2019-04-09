-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for YPF SA (YPF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for YPF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.21. YPF reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 121.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that YPF will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow YPF.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. YPF had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 7.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YPF. ValuEngine cut shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in YPF during the third quarter worth $92,700,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in YPF by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 943,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 448,007 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in YPF by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 516,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 265,855 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in YPF in the first quarter worth about $2,975,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in YPF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,103,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,510,000 after purchasing an additional 204,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YPF stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,908. YPF has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

