$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.19. TPI Composites posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $290.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. TheStreet cut TPI Composites from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.94.

Shares of TPIC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. 5,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,240. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 170,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $5,009,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $29,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 585,317 shares of company stock valued at $17,670,224. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

