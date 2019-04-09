-$0.02 EPS Expected for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Uranium Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:UEC) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Uranium Energy’s earnings. Uranium Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Uranium Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Uranium Energy.

Uranium Energy (NASDAQ:UEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of UEC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,076. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. operates as a uranium mining and exploration company. Its projects in South Texas include the Palangana ISR mine, the permitted Goliad ISR project, and the development-stage Burke Hollow ISR project; and project in Wyoming comprise the permitted Reno Creek ISR project. The company also controls a pipeline of advanced-stage uranium projects in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Paraguay, as well as a high-grade titanium project in Paraguay.

