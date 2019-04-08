Zymeworks (ZYME) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME):

4/6/2019 – Zymeworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

4/5/2019 – Zymeworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

3/30/2019 – Zymeworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

3/29/2019 – Zymeworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

3/20/2019 – Zymeworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

3/16/2019 – Zymeworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

3/14/2019 – Zymeworks was given a new $29.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2019 – Zymeworks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Zymeworks stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $511.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.48. Zymeworks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 68.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Zymeworks by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,030,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

