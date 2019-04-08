Zymeworks (ZYME) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME):
4/6/2019 – Zymeworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. "
4/5/2019 – Zymeworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
3/30/2019 – Zymeworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
3/29/2019 – Zymeworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
3/20/2019 – Zymeworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
3/16/2019 – Zymeworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/14/2019 – Zymeworks was given a new $29.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2019 – Zymeworks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.
Zymeworks stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $511.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.48. Zymeworks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 68.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Zymeworks by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,030,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.
