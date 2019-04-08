Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Shares Bought by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 1.6% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 9,042.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,335,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 14,178,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,245,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $404,080,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 76.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,216,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,397 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 947.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $203,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,774.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $521,911.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,044.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,334 shares of company stock worth $38,574,260. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.06. The stock had a trading volume of 59,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,429. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $103.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

