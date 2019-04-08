Zillow Group Inc (ZG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.67 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.58. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $65.42.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Zillow Group by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 205,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 142,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 28,766 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,753,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 528,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 373,785 shares in the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.