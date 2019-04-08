Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Worthington Industries (WOR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Worthington Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

NYSE:WOR opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.