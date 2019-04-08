Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Telecom Argentina (TEO) to “Hold”

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on TEO. ValuEngine lowered Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Santander upgraded Telecom Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:TEO opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

