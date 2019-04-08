Zacks Investment Research Lowers YPF (YPF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF (NYSE:YPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut YPF from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.60.

NYSE:YPF opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. YPF has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in YPF during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,700,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YPF by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 943,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 448,007 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of YPF in the third quarter worth $4,284,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YPF by 106.1% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 516,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 265,855 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YPF in the first quarter valued at $2,975,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

