Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sherwin-Williams (SHW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams have been going down of late. The company faces earnings headwinds from hefty Valspar acquisition charges in 2019. It also remains exposed to raw material cost inflation. Higher input costs will likely hurt its margins in 2019. The company also faces volume pressure in its consumer unit. Sherwin-Williams has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $444.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $464.29.

SHW stock opened at $449.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $355.28 and a 52 week high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.02). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.24, for a total transaction of $593,026.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,376.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Allen J. Mistysyn sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.90, for a total transaction of $1,247,028.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,598,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,817 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,669,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,489,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,588,382,000 after purchasing an additional 359,552 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 683,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,106,000 after buying an additional 227,363 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 374,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,165,000 after buying an additional 211,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,331,000 after buying an additional 206,266 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

