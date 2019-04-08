Zacks Investment Research Lowers Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Line Bancshares is the parent company of Old Line Bank, a Maryland chartered commercial bank headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland. Old Line Bank’s primary market area is the suburban Maryland (Washington, D.C. suburbs) counties of Prince George’s, Charles and northern St. Mary’s. It also targets customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. “

Get Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) alerts:

OLBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLBK opened at $26.08 on Thursday. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $444.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 22.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

In related news, Director James F. Dent sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $28,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Suit II purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $35,503.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,185 shares of company stock worth $142,757 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 366.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.