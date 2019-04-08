Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) to Sell

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ have underperformed the industry on NYSE over the past three months. The company's revenues remain under pressure due to the negative interest rates in Japan. However, the company’s strong capital ratios and organic growth are likely to drive the bottom line. Also, prospects look encouraging, as it focuses on several strategies under medium-term business plan and global expansion. Nevertheless, rising costs due to strict regulations in overseas business remain a key concern.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MUFG. ValuEngine downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE MUFG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.10. 12,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,544. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

