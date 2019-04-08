Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zymeworks (ZYME) to Hold

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Zymeworks alerts:

ZYME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of ZYME opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $511.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.48. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 68.95%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 250,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.