Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Norbord (OSB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norbord (NYSE:OSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norbord Inc. is a producer of wood-based panels. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Canada. Norbord Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Norbord alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norbord from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Norbord from a top pick rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Norbord from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. CIBC cut shares of Norbord from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norbord from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Shares of OSB stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.81. Norbord has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Norbord had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Norbord’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norbord in the 4th quarter valued at $37,815,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Norbord by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 71,625 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Norbord by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 701,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after buying an additional 140,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norbord by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Norbord by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norbord (OSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.