Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post sales of $94.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.40 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $97.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $390.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.72 million to $404.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $417.62 million, with estimates ranging from $397.95 million to $437.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

HALL traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.57. 23,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $197.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.61. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $61,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Berlin sold 9,750 shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $102,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,790 shares of company stock valued at $215,016. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 55.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 58,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

