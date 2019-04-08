Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brown-Forman Co. (BF.B) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $761.76 Million

Brokerages predict that Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) will post $761.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $744.00 million and the highest is $777.00 million. Brown-Forman posted sales of $733.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brown-Forman.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.71 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 55.41%. Brown-Forman’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BF.B shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brown-Forman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown-Forman in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown-Forman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

NYSE:BF.B traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.02. The stock had a trading volume of 624,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Brown-Forman has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

