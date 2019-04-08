Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. Verint Systems reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.54 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $64,182.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,140.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,741,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,652,000 after acquiring an additional 101,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,741,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,652,000 after acquiring an additional 101,210 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,083,000 after acquiring an additional 745,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,512,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,004,000 after acquiring an additional 33,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. 6,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

