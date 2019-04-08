Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will announce sales of $55.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $63.98 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $36.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $247.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.40 million to $296.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $285.79 million, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $327.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOI. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $147,638.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners X, L. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $31,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,818,000 after buying an additional 398,370 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,807,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 110.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 237.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. 22,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $792.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.84. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $20.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

