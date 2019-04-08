Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ctrip.Com International’s earnings. Ctrip.Com International reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ctrip.Com International.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRP. Mizuho downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRP. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the fourth quarter valued at $120,953,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,356,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after buying an additional 374,195 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ctrip.Com International stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,639,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,657. Ctrip.Com International has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

