Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ctrip.Com International’s earnings. Ctrip.Com International reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ctrip.Com International.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRP. Mizuho downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRP. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the fourth quarter valued at $120,953,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,356,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after buying an additional 374,195 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ctrip.Com International stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,639,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,657. Ctrip.Com International has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ctrip.Com International (CTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.