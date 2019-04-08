Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clearway Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Clearway Energy reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clearway Energy.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.68). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Macquarie cut Clearway Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Clearway Energy news, SVP Kevin P. Malcarney purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $149,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad Plotkin purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $39,933.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,450 shares of company stock worth $283,563. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth about $215,000. 31.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWEN opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.91%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

