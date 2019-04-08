Zacks: Analysts Set $4.50 Target Price for Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA)

Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $4.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Luna Innovations an industry rank of 183 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Luna Innovations from $4.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $4.11. 108,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,658. The company has a market capitalization of $118.13 million, a P/E ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 0.66. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $4.65.
Luna Innovations Company Profile
Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.
