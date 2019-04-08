Zacks: Analysts Set $12.00 Price Target for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP)

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Concrete Pumping an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Concrete Pumping in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Concrete Pumping as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $15.25.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

