Zacks: Analysts Expect Trecora Resources (TREC) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.00. Trecora Resources reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trecora Resources.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.20). Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $74.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TREC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Trecora Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Patrick D. Quarles acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,370 shares in the company, valued at $86,953.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 63,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.16. 35,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

