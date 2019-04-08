Zacks: Analysts Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

HPE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.19. 6,414,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,248,912. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 13,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $220,090.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at $478,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 14,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $211,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,702,360 shares of company stock worth $27,895,760. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,735.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,653,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 14,800,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $153,699,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $28,974,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,464,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,535,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.