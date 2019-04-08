Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) to Post $0.59 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $93,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

