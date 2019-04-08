Zacks: Analysts Expect Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) will post $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $7.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $523,763.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $209,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,158.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,664 shares of company stock valued at $25,593,024 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,810,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,147,000 after purchasing an additional 648,126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,476,000 after buying an additional 22,018 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVY stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $82.89 and a fifty-two week high of $116.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

