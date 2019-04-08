Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Red Hat Inc (RHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $925.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) to announce sales of $925.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Hat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $933.00 million and the lowest is $920.10 million. Red Hat reported sales of $813.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Hat will report full year sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Red Hat.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The open-source software company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Red Hat had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $186.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.41.

NYSE:RHT traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $183.05. The stock had a trading volume of 948,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,577. Red Hat has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $183.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $4,469,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 11,583.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,095,436 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,009,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Red Hat in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,683,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Red Hat by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,010,801 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $137,752,000 after acquiring an additional 893,465 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Hat during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,183,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Red Hat by 148.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 843,945 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $115,012,000 after purchasing an additional 504,787 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

