Zacks: Analysts Anticipate German American Bancorp., Inc. (GABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.55 Million

Analysts expect that German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will post sales of $43.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.00 million to $44.10 million. German American Bancorp. reported sales of $35.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full year sales of $185.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.80 million to $186.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $207.15 million, with estimates ranging from $206.20 million to $208.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp..

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GABC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,698.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,849 shares of company stock worth $169,590. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 368.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GABC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 55,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $752.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.88. German American Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

