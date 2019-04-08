Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) Will Post Earnings of -$1.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) to post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alder Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the lowest is ($1.21). Alder Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.73) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.87) to ($4.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($1.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alder Biopharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Alder Biopharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

ALDR stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $949.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.80. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $20.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $346,000.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

