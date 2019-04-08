XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 54.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 896.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,992,000 after buying an additional 814,408 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,474,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ITB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,694 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “XR Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/xr-securities-llc-takes-position-in-ishares-u-s-home-construction-etf-itb.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0617 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.