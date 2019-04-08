XR Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 54.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 896.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,992,000 after buying an additional 814,408 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,474,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BATS ITB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,694 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.
iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.
