XR Securities LLC Invests $401,000 in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (CHAU) Stock

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHAU. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares by 433.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 91,059 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CHAU traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.13. 51,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,073. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $30.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0423 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

